Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches 5G Services In India
On Saturday, prime minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India
Calling it the "dawn of new era", 5G is the latest generation of mobile network that is capable of providing ultra-high-speed internet.
India's top three telecom operators, namely Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) demonstrated the usage and capabilities of the new generational mobile network.
5G telephony services can clock download speed up to 20 Gb/seconds. Users can download one GB-sized file in 0.03 seconds.
