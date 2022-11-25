New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham's Unbeaten-145 Knock Helps The Kiwis Win First ODI
Tom Latham stood unbeaten with a career-best 145-run knock that helped New Zealand cruise past India by 7 wickets to win the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland.
Kane Williamson won the toss for New Zealand and opted to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan started the batting for India alongside Shubman Gill with a 124-run opening stand.
Both the batsmen completed their respective half-centuries. Gill was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson at 50. Captain Dhawan soon returned back to the pavilion after getting out at 72.
Shreyas Iyer stood out with his 80-run knock that helped team India finish the 50 overs at 306/7.
In the second inning, Shardul Thakur picked two wickets and Umran Malik got one wicket, adding pressure on the Kiwi batsmen.
Tom Latham and Kane Williamson started building a vital partnership with both batsmen completing their respective half-century. Latham went on to complete his 100.
Tom Latham went on to score a career-best unbeaten knock of 145 runs and skipper Kane Williamson remained unbeaten at 94 to help New Zealand beat India in the first ODI by seven wickets.
