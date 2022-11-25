Qatar Face Senegal, Netherlands Face Ecuador, England-USA Clash On Day 5 Of FIFA World Cup 2022
Teams drawn in Group A and Group B will begin their second round of group-stage matches on the fifth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Iran vs Wales
Following their heavy defeat against England, Iran will aim to bounce back in their second fixture against Wales from 3:30 pm IST at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Qatar Vs Senegal
Both Qatar and Senegal will be aiming to open their account in the points table after losing their first matches against Ecuador and Holland respectively. They play at Al Thumama Stadium from 6:30 pm IST.
Netherlands Vs Ecuador
Standing tall with three points each, the Oranje will face La Tri with the victorious team increasing their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
England Vs USA
As the football vs soccer debate continues in the sport, England and the US are scheduled to face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium from 12:30 am IST.