New Zealand vs Pakistan: What To Expect From The First Semi-Final Of The ICC T20 World Cup 2022
On Wednesday, the first semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where New Zealand is set to face Pakistan.
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson praised his bowling attack for their contribution to New Zealand's campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup and expects a tough competition against Pakistan.
Pakistan's batting coach Matthew Hayden backed skipper Babar Azam to produce "something very special" against New Zealand in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
The Kiwis qualified for the semis after topping their group table where they won three matches out of a total five. They lost to England and shared a point with Afghanistan after heavy rains cancelled the match.
Pakistan confirmed their semi-final spot after finishing second in their respective Super 12 group points table.
They defeated Bangladesh on their final matchday by five wickets, clinching the last semi-final spot and joining India, New Zealand and England in the next knockout round.
Both New Zealand and Pakistan faced each other six times in the ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan won four encounters (2007, 2009, 2012 and 2021) and New Zealand won twice (in 2010 and 2016).
The winner between Pakistan and New Zealand will later face either England or India, who lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for the second semi-finals.