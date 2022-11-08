Why Tuesday's Total Lunar Eclipse Is Significant
The last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 began on Tuesday when the moon started passing into the inner part of Earth's shadow to produce a total lunar eclipse.
The Indian Express reported that the total phase of the lunar eclipse began at 3:46 PM.
According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse is predicted to be on May 5, 2023. But the next total lunar eclipse is predicted to take place on March 14, 2025.
The total lunar eclipse will not be visible from India since its onset began in the daytime. But people can watch NASA's featured live stream.