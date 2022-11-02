ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Beat Zimbabwe By 5 Wickets
Max O'Dowd's 52-run knock made the difference for the Netherlands as they defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets.
Craig Ervine won the toss for Zimbabwe and decided to bat first at Adelaide. Sikandar Raza stood out for the Chevrons with his 40-run knock before Zimbabwe lost all 10 wickets at 117.
In the second inning, Max O'Dowd led the run-chase for the Dutch, completing his 50. He was later dismissed at 52.
Tom Cooper continued the run chase for the Dutch. His 32-run knock along with O'Dowd's half-century's helped the Dutch beat Zimbabwe by five wickets.
