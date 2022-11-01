ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler's Captain's Inning Guides England To Victory Against New Zealand By 20 Runs
Jos Buttler's 73-run knock helped England build a challenging total for New Zealand. The Kiwis fell short of their target, confirming England's victory by 20 runs.
Buttler won the toss for England and decided to bat first at the Gabba. He provided a solid start to England's inning, building a vital 50 runs first-wicket stand with Alex Hales.
Both Hales and Buttler were able to complete their respective half-centuries. Hales was dismissed at 52 by Mitchell Santner.
Jos Buttler's inning came to an end at 73. His knock helped England finish the first inning at 179/6.
In the second inning, the Blackcaps lost two wickets, standing at 28/2. Captain Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips started rebuilding the innings for New Zealand with Phillips completing his successive 50.
Williamson fell short of his half-century and was dismissed at 40. Phillips' inning came to an end at 62. The English bowlers continued adding pressure on New Zealand's run chase.
The England bowlers were able to restrict New Zealand to 159/6 by the end of the 20 overs, confirming a vital victory by 20 runs.