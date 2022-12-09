Netherlands vs Argentina: Here's What To Expect From The Second Quarter-Finals Of FIFA World Cup 2022
The Netherlands meet Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022, eight years after their semi-final clash in the 2014 edition.
The two teams will battle it out for a spot in the World Cup semis on Saturday at 12:30 am IST at the Lusail Stadium.
The Dutch qualified for the quarter-finals after being the leaders of Group A before defeating the US 3-1 in their Round of 16 fixture.
For Holland, goalkeeper Andries Noppert stood out with two clean sheets in four games. Cody Gakpo has been crucial for the Dutch where the PSV player has scored three goals so far.
Other players to look out for in the Netherlands squad include star defender and captain Virgil Van Dijk along with midfielder Frenkie De Jong.
Argentina qualified for the quarter-finals after being the leaders of Group C before they defeated Australia 1-2 in their Round of 16 fixture.
For the Albiceleste, captain Lionel Messi has been leading the squad from the front, scoring three goals in four matches that earned him two Player of the Match titles in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Coach Lionel Scaloni will also rely on defensive midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for the crucial match against Holland.
The winner of the Netherlands-Argentina match will qualify for the first semi-final to be held on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST. They will face the winner between Croatia and Brazil.