Warmer Climate, Array Of Species: 2 Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Lost World In Arctic

"The record shows an open boreal forest ecosystem with mixed vegetation of poplar, birch and thuja trees, as well as a variety of Arctic and boreal shrubs and herbs," the scientists wrote in the research published in Nature.
The DNA records confirmed the presence of animals such as hare, mastodons, reindeer, rodents and geese, "all ancestral to their present-day and late Pleistocene relatives".
Scientists also said that the presence of certain marine species including horseshoe crab and green algae indicate that the region had a warmer climate.
The scientists said these findings opened up new areas of genetic research and that it was possible to track "evolution of biological communities from two million years ago using ancient eDNA".