Warmer Climate, Array Of Species: 2 Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Lost World In Arctic
Two-million-year old DNA discovered by scientists from Greenland's Arctic Ocean fjord has revealed a lost world in the region that is now mostly covered by ice.
"The record shows an open boreal forest ecosystem with mixed vegetation of poplar, birch and thuja trees, as well as a variety of Arctic and boreal shrubs and herbs," the scientists wrote in the research published in Nature.
The DNA records confirmed the presence of animals such as hare, mastodons, reindeer, rodents and geese, "all ancestral to their present-day and late Pleistocene relatives".
Scientists also said that the presence of certain marine species including horseshoe crab and green algae indicate that the region had a warmer climate.
The scientists said these findings opened up new areas of genetic research and that it was possible to track "evolution of biological communities from two million years ago using ancient eDNA".
ALSO READ
IPL, FIFA to CWG: These were the top searches for sports in India this year