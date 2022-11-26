Netherlands-Ecuador Settle For 1-1 Draw; Qatar Knocked Out Of FIFA World Cup 2022
Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in the ninth minute of the game.
Enner Valencia chipped in for Ecuador just after the first half in the 49th minute, making it 1-1.
For both Netherlands and Ecuador, a victory in their next fixture will confirm their qualification to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The result meant Qatar became the first time to exit the tournament.
Also Read
Senegal Keep Knockout Hopes Alive, Beat Qatar