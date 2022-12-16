Morocco vs Croatia: Here’s What To Expect From FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off
Following defeats in their respective semi-final matches, Morocco and Croatia meet again in the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the third-place play-off.
The heroics of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez saw Croatia losing to Argentina 3-0 in the first semi-final on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium.
The following day, defending champions France ended Morocco’s fairytale run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Les Bleus defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the second semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium.
With the victory, France confirmed their second consecutive final where they will face Argentina on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST to defend their World Cup title.
The winner between Morocco-Croatia will be awarded with the 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medal on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
