France Defeat Morocco 2-0 In Semis To Setup FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals Clash Against Argentina
France will face Argentina in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday after Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final.
Theo Hernandez provided an early breakthrough for France, providing a 1-0 lead for Les Bleus in the fifth minute. This was the first goal conceded by Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Jawad El Yamiq attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick to score Morocco's equaliser but his shot was stopped by French captain Hugo Lloris. France ended the first half with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Atlas Lions continued their attack and came close to scoring the equalising goal on various occasions, but could not break through the French defence.
In the 79th minute, Randal Kolo Muani scored the second goal for France, 44 seconds after coming in as a substitute, making it 2-0 for Les Bleus.
The two goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani sealed France's 2-0 victory in the semi-final, ending Morocco's historic fairytale run in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
France qualified for a second consecutive World Cup final and will continue their trophy defence on Sunday when they face Argentina in the 2022 finals at Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
Morocco will face Croatia on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium from 8:30 pm IST for the third-place play-off.