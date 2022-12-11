Morocco Beat Portugal 1-0, Become First African Nation In FIFA World Cup History To Qualify For Semis
Morocco's fairytale run continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the Atlas Lions defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 in their quarter-final fixture.
The Atlas Lions maintained their tight defensive control against Portugal and continuously pushed for a goal in the first half.
Youssef En-Nesyri rose tall to provide a vital 1-0 lead to Morocco before the end of the first half.
In the second half, the Portuguese continued to get the equaliser for staying alive in the competition.
But they could not break through the Moroccan defence and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who maintained a clean sheet till the end of 90 mins.
Youssef En-Nesyri's header stood out as the only difference between the two teams that confirmed Morocco's historic victory in the quarter-finals against Portugal.
With the victory, Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup semi-finals. They will face France on Thursday at Al Bayt Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
Also Read
Croatia Cruise To Semis After Shocking Brazil In Quarter-Final Penalty Shootouts