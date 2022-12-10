Croatia Cruise To FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis After Shocking Brazil In Quarter-Final Penalty Shootouts
Croatia ended Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 hopes after defeating them in the quarter-finals on penalties.
Both the teams maintained tight defence and were unable to break the deadlock in the 90 minutes, pushing the game for extra 30 minutes.
Just before the end of the first half of extra time, Neymar slotted the ball into the back of the net to provide Brazil a decisive breakthrough.
In the second half of extra time, Bruno Petković equalised in the 117th minute, keeping Croatia alive, pushing the match to penalty shootout for deciding the winner.
Nikola Vlašić took the first penalty and provided Croatia with a 1-0 lead. Rodrygo’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.
Lovro Majer, Luka Modrić and Dominik Livaković scored the next three penalties. Casemiro and Pedro kept Brazil’s hopes alive by scoring from the spot.
Marquinhos’ shot got deflected by the crossbar, confirming their victory in the penalty shootout to knock Brazil out of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
They will face Argentina on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
Also Read
Netherlands Vs Argentina: Second World Cup Quarter Final