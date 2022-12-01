Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Christine McVie, Dies At 79
Christine McVie, singer-songwriter of Fleetwood Mac, passed away on November 30 after suffering a brief illness, her family said in a Facebook post.
McVie's family requested privacy during the painful time, and said, "we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie".
According to the BBC, McVie left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 after being part of the band for 28 years but returned in 2014.
“Hold Me,” “Little Lies,” and “Don’t Stop” are three of her biggest hits, wrote Billboard.com in light of her passing.
Fleetwood Mac band member Stevie Nicks paid tribute in a handwritten note shared on Twitter saying, "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away."
Band co-founder Mick Fleetwood took to Twitter and wrote, "This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that "songbird".. reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us."
