Mohammed Siraj To Play For Remaining T20Is Against South Africa After Jasprit Bumrah's Injury
Mohammed Siraj will play in place of Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining two matches against South Africa in the ongoing T20 series.
Bumrah has been rested for the rest of the series after he sustained a back injury.
"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India`s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI said in a tweet.
