Lionel Messi Scored Two Goals As Argentina Beat Honduras 3-0 In Friendlies
Lionel Messi scored a brace and Lautaro Martínez featured on the scoresheet for Argentina's 3-0 victory against Honduras in a friendly at Miami.
Papu Gómez provided a wonderful assist to Lautaro Martínez, where the Inter Milan striker broke the deadlock, making it 1-0 for Argentina.
Captain Lionel Messi converted the penalty kick to increase Argentina's lead, making it 2-0 before the end of the first half.
In the second half, Messi received the ball in the 69th minute outside the box and quickly chipped the ball to confirm a 3-0 victory for Argentina.
With the victory, Argentina's unbeaten streak extended to 34 matches since 2019, under the management of Lionel Scaloni.
Argentina will be playing in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They were drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.
