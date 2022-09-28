Two Goals From Lionel Messi Lead Argentina To 3-0 Victory Against Jamaica
Argentina's unbeaten streak continues with the record, extending to 35 matches after they beat Jamaica 3-0 at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.
Julián Álvarez broke the deadlock for Argentina in the 13th minute, making it 1-0 for the Albiceleste before the end of the first half.
The second half saw two late goals in the 86th and the 89th minute from captain Lionel Messi to seal a consecutive 3-0 victory.
With the victory, Messi recorded his 100th international victory with Argentina. The two late goals from Messi also saw him reach 90 goals for Argentina in 165 appearances.
The 90 goals also make Lionel Messi the second-highest active goal scorer at the country level after Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.
