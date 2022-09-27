England And Germany Settle With A 3-3 Draw In Nations League Six-Goal Thriller
England and Germany settled with a 3-3 draw as they met in Wembley Stadium for their Nations League group fixture on September 26.
The first half of the match saw the two teams maintain a clean sheet, adding up to the intensity of the second half.
The second half saw a goal shower, starting with İlkay Gündoğan's penalty in the 52nd minute to help Germany go 0-1 up.
Chelsea striker Kai Havertz made it 0-2 for Germany after scoring in the 67th minute.
With two goals down, England found the reply from Luke Shaw, whose goal made it 1-2 in the 71st minute.
Chelsea youngster Mason Mount quickly equalised for England, making it 2-2 in the 75th minute.
England skipper Harry Kane converted the late penalty to get a crucial goal, providing England with the 3-2 lead in the 83rd minute.
But Havertz replied back in the 87th minute with his second goal, helping Die Mannschaft to finish the game 3-3 at Wembley against the Three Lions.
