Indian-American Laxman Narasimhan Is The New CEO Of Starbucks
Starbucks announced Indian-American business executive Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive officer.
Narasimhan joins Starbucks as part of its "Reinvention" plan. Previously, he was the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser.
Laxman also served as the global chief commercial officer at PepsiCo, where he managed the company's operations in Europe, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Narasimhan will join Starbucks in October 2022 and work closely with the company's interim CEO Howard Schultz.
Laxman will later take charge of the CEO role from April 2023.
As part of the "Reinvention" plan, Starbucks aims at paying better wages for baristas, improving employee welfare, re-imagination of stores and customer experience.
