Jung Kook To Nora Fatehi: Here's Who Will Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence on November 20 with a grand opening ceremony, that will feature some of the most popular entertainment figures performing at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Nora Fatehi took to Instagram for expressing her excitement to perform at the World Cup's opening ceremony on Sunday.
Fatehi also collaborated with popular Arab female singers Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal for one of the official soundtracks of the World Cup, titled 'Light The Sky'.
BTS announced on their official Twitter handle that Jung Kook will be part of the official soundtrack and perform in Qatar for the opening ceremony.
Host country Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.
