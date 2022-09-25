Jhulan Goswami Bids Farewell To Cricket After Leading India To a Remarkable Victory
Indian cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami received a warm welcome and a guard of honour as she walked to play the final innings of her 20-year-long career. The English team lined in honour of Goswami.
Goswami's batting partner Deepti Sharma ensured a perfect farewell for her when she ran out Charlie Dean. With this, India won the series against England by 3-0.
There were emotional scenes as well. India's Harmanpreet Kaur turned teary-eyed as the team said their final goodbyes to the senior player.
Kaur made her debut in 2009 when Goswami was the captain of the team.
