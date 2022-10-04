Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup, Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Announced As Replacement
On Monday, the BCCI confirmed that Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah would miss out on the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting from October 16.
Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing India-South Africa T20I series due to a back injury.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was hoping for Bumrah’s recovery in time before the T20 World Cup commences.
The BCCI has not announced the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah yet. Mohammed Shami is reportedly expected to replace Bumrah for the mega tournament.
