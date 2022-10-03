Svaante Pääbo, Swedish Genecist, Wins Nobel Prize In Medicine
Svaante Pääbo, a Swedish genecist, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution".
Pääbo's win is the first among several Nobel Prize categories that will be announced this week.
Sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal is among Pääbo's achievements for which he was honoured.
He also discovered a previously unknown hominin, Denisova.
The press release announcing his win said, "Pääbo’s seminal research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline; paleogenomics."
