Jasprit Bumrah Not Yet Ruled Out For ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," after the pace-bowler sustained a back injury.
The injury forced Bumrah to be ruled out of the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa.
Following the injury, Bumrah was taken to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Trivandrum on Wednesday to undergo further scans.
Speaking to Bengali channel Xtra Time in Kolkata, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is "keeping his fingers crossed" and said that a final decision regarding Bumrah would be taken in the coming two-three days.