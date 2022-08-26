Iran Allows Women To Watch Domestic Football Match In Stadium After Pressure From FIFA
After facing continuous pressure from footballing bodies like FIFA and AFC, the Iranian football federation allowed women to watch domestic league football matches in stadiums for the first time on August 25.
An image tweeted by Esteghlal FC show various women spectators donning their team's colours while supporting their club at the Azadi stadium in the capital Tehran.
The stadium also had a segregated sitting system with women sitting separately from the men. Women in Iran were barred from entering large stadiums following the Islamic revolution of 1979.
FIFA and AFC previously pressured the Iranian football federation to allow women to watch national matches in stadiums.
The Persian Gulf Pro clash tween Esteghlal FC and Sanat Mes Kerman FC became the first domestic league match in Iranian football to allow women as spectators in stadiums.