Noida Twin Towers: How Neighbours Are Preparing For Demolition
Residents of the housing societies in neighborhood of Supertech twin towers are preparing for the massive demolition of the towers scheduled for August 28.
Residents have put plastic sheets over their balconies in the run-up to the razing of Supertech's 40-storey twin towers.
The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has informed that the residents and maintenance staff will be shifted to a "safe zone". "Lights, elevators, and water supply to be shut down post-evacuation," the RWA said.
The BOOM spoke to the residents who said they will be shifting out a day before the demolition.
A group of residents told BOOM that they are worried for the safety of their homes. "We are very scared about the safety of our homes. Though the authorities are claiming that the demolition will be the safest one, we know how true their claims are about other issues in general,” a resident said.
According to reports, over 3,700 kilograms of explosives have been installed to demolish the towers, higher than the Qutub Minar, in Noida on Sunday.