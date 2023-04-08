IPL Match 11 And 12: Rajasthan Royals v. Delhi Capitals And Mumbai Indians v. Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on Delhi Capitals (DC), today, after losing to Punjab Kings in their opening game of IPL 2023.
With two back-to-back defeats in the tournament, the David Warner-led DC will also be eyeing victory against RR.
The match starts from 3:30 PM at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Mumbai Indians (MI), who lost their first game to Royal Challengers Bangalore, return home for their second game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
MS Dhoni’s CSK had a mixed start to their campaign as they have lost and won one game each in the tournament so far.
The two giants of the IPL will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, at 7:30 PM.
