IPL Match 51 And 52: Gujarat Titans Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will face Lucknow Super Giants, led by Karun Nair at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium at 3:30pm today.
Nair replaces KL Rahul as the captain for the rest of the matches this IPL season due to his injury.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are on the top on points table after thumping win against Rajasthan Royals in the last match.
In second match of the day today, Rajasthan Royals will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.
SRH is at the bottom of the points table, while Rajasthan Royals have managed to secure fourth rank this IPL season.
ALSO READ
Four Of The Largest Uranus Moons Could Have Oceans: NASA