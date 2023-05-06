Four Of The Largest Uranus Moons Could Have Oceans: NASA
According to a recent study by NASA, four of Uranus’s largest moons could contain an ocean layer between their cores and their icy crusts.
Uranus has a total of 27 moons with Ariel, Umbriel, Titania and Oberon being the largest ones.
Based on their findings, the scientists discovered that the moons are sufficiently insulated to preserve the quantity of internal heat required to support an internal ocean.
They also discovered a potential source of heat in the moons' mantles, which emits hot liquid. According to NASA, this heat source might help an ocean maintain a warm environment.
However, internal heat is not the only cause that could lead to a Moon with a subsurface ocean. The study also reveals the abundance of chlorides and ammonia in the oceans of the moons.
Ammonia, along with other salts likely to be present in the water, could act as an antifreeze, thereby, maintaining the bodies’ internal oceans.
