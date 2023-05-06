IPL Match 49 And 50: Chennai Super Kings v. Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals v. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match starts at 3:30 PM.
While CSK are looking for a victory having lost two out of their previous three games, MI have a winning momentum.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th match of the season, starting from 7:30 PM, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.
In order to keep their hopes alive to qualify for the IPL playoffs, RCB cannot afford to drop points by losing today’s match.
DC, currently at the bottom of the points table, defeated the table toppers Gujarat Titans in their last match.
