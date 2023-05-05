Cyclone Mocha To Hit India’s Eastern Coast Between May 7 And May 9: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Mocha, which is likely to hit southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, between May 7 and May 9.
Due to the cyclonic disturbance, gusty winds up to the speed of 60 kilometer per hour are likely to prevail over the affected areas.
In light of the cyclonic storm, IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen not to enter into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas during this period.
Cyclone Mocha will be the first cyclone of 2023. The cyclone gets its name from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast and has been recommended by Yemen.
