IPL Match 48: Rajasthan Royals Aims For The Top Spot Against Gujarat Titans
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other on May 5 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
RR and GT have played four matches against each other in IPL history. While GT has won three of those games, RR has managed to win just one.
Led by Hardik Pandya, GT is also ahead in the points table in IPL 2023 and is in the first spot with 12 points. On the other hand, Sanju Samson- led RR is in the fourth position with 10 points.
The match can be streamed live on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema at 7.30 PM.
