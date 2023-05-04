Passwords Will Be A Thing Of Past Soon On Google Accounts

On World Password Day, in a bid to step into a passwordless future, Google is introducing 'passkeys' a new cryptographic keys solution which requires a pre-authenticated device.
Passkeys let users sign in to apps and sites the same way we unlock their devices i.e. with a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN.
According to Google, unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes.
Passkeys will be available as an option for Google Account users who want to try a passwordless sign-in experience.
In another update, Google also introduced a blue check mark verification feature on its Gmail(Google Workspace) to users who have verified themselves on BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification).
BIMI is a feature that requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails.
According to Google, this new feature will help individuals identify and differentiate legitimate senders from impersonators.