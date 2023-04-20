IPL Match 27 And 28 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The 27th match of the IPL season between Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Punjab Kings(PBKS) will commence at 3.30 PM in Mohali. Delhi Capitals(DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the 28th match at 7.30 PM in Delhi.
RCB would be looking to get back in the tournament after losing the last game to Chennai by 8 runs, while Punjab would want to maintain the winning streak after defeating Lucknow in the last match.
After losing the first five games, Delhi Capitals is in a desperate need to win. The team is currently in the last position with 0 points, while their opponent, KKR has won two matches so far and is in the 7th spot, with 4 points.
Royal Challengers Bangalore has won two out of five matches and is the 8th position. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has won three matches out of five and has 6 points.