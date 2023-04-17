IPL Match 24 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings At M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK) will face each other in Match 24 on April 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Led by MS Dhoni, Chennai, will try to bounce back after losing their last game against Rajasthan by just 3 runs.
Placed in the seventh position in the points table. Bangalore won their last game against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs.
Both teams have won 2 out of 4 matches so far. However, currently, CSK's run rate is better than that of RCB.
The match is scheduled at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
