'Minor Changes': NCERT On Removal Of Gandhi's Death, Gujarat Riots From History Books
Amid criticism over removal of topics related to Mahatma Gandhi's killing, Mughals and 2002 Gujarat riots, the NCERT has said that "minor deletions" need not be notified to "avoid confusion" among students and teachers.
"In view of avoiding any confusion at the level of teachers and students, minor deletion or addition if any, are not notified," NCERT said in a statement on its website.
Referring to the "learning loss" caused during the pandemic and lockdown, NCERT quoted National Education Policy, 2020 which calls for "reduction in content and increased flexibility of school curriculum" to empasise on constructive learning.
NCERT said that the changes under question were not notified because it was a "regular process", adding that the subject experts were consulted before making the changes and the details were sent to CBSE as well.
"NCERT firmly stands on its version that nothing has been removed or deleted after rationalisation undertaken in academic session 2022-2023," it said.