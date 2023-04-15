IPL Match 20 And 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin at 3:30 PM. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will commence at 7:30 PM.
RCB is eager to get back to winning ways, after having lost two straight matches against Kolkata and Lucknow.
DC, on the other hand, is still hunting for their first win of the season as it sits at the bottom of the table with four consecutive defeats.
On the back of its consecutive wins, LSG has a chance to grab the top spot at the points table, provided they beat PBKS today.
Their opponent for today, PBKS, will be looking to avoid their third consecutive loss of the season.
