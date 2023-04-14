SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan Only Indians To Make It To Time’s 100 Most Influential List This Year
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and RRR director SS Rajamouli are in the list of Time Magazine's annual 100 Most Influential People of 2023, shared on Thursday.
While Alia Bhatt wrote the profile for SS Rajamouli, Deepika Padukone penned Shah Rukh Khan's profile.
"For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan," wrote Padukone.
Bhatt, who wrote Rajamouli’s profile, said he “knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take”.
Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, industrialist Gautam Adani and human rights activist Khurram Parvez featured in the list last year.
Some of the other names included in this year's list are The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie, and The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal.
