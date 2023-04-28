IPL 2023: Punjab Kings To Take On Lucknow Super Giants In Mohali
In match 38 of the IPL season, Punjab Kings will be up against Lucknow Super Giants at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
LSG and PBKS have played 7 matches each so far and are in the fourth and sixth position respectively on the points table.
Both teams have won 4 matches each. However, LSG is ahead in terms of the net run rate.
The game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed live on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
