IPL 2023 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host the 25th match of the season between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
While Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the 9th spot in the points table with 4 points, Mumbai Indians is in the 8th position, with a slightly better net run rate.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad includes Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid, among others.
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Arjun Tendulkar are some of the players who are part of the Mumbai Indians team.
The match is scheduled at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
