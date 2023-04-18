Not IPL, Bengaluru's Priority Is A 2 BHK
During one of the IPL matches, a man was seen posing with a placard that said, "Looking for a 2BHK in Indiranagar."
"Could've asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities," Atin Bose, the person holding the placard during the match, wrote on Twitter.
'Peak Bengaluru': The post soon went viral on social media, with people sharing how they are struggling to find a place to live in Bengaluru.
"Let's just say there is a higher probability of RCB winning the cup in 2023 than these lads finding a 2 bhk in Indira Nagar," a Twitter user said.
Funnily enough, some Twitter users also shared some leads for accommodation for Bose.
ALSO READ:
SpaceX Halts First Starship Launch Citing Frozen Valve