IPL 2023 Preview: Punjab Kings And Gujarat Titans To Seek Redemption In Mohali
Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings on April 13 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
After facing an unbelievable last-over loss against KKR due to the five sixes by Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will try to get back on the winning track.
Punjab Kings would also be seeking redemption on their home turf, after losing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.
While both the teams have won two matches so far, Gujarat Titans have a better run rate than Punjab Kings.
Gujarat's team include players like David Miller, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan.
Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab's squad includes Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran, among others.
The match is scheduled at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
