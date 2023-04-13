India Reports Over 10,000 New COVID Cases, 30% Higher Than Yesterday
India reported 10,158 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, registering a significant spike of 30% from April 12, according to the Union Health Ministry.
While the active cases now stand at 44,998, the total number of deaths has risen to 5,31,035.
Maharashtra crossed the 1,000 mark of daily COVID cases and reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Delhi also reported over 1,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours, taking up the active cases tally to 3,347.
The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%, according to the health ministry.
