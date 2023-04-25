IPL 2023 Preview: Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians
On April 25, Gujarat Titans(GT) and Mumbai Indians(MI) will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in Match 35 of this IPL season.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans has won four out of six matches and is at the 4th place in the points table.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians is at the 7th spot in the points table after winning three out of six matches.
This game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
