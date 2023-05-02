IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals Preview
In match 44 of the IPL season, Gujarat Titans(GT) will be up against Delhi Capitals(DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT and DC have played 8 matches each so far and are in the first and tenth position respectively on the points table.
Gujarat is dominating the points table currently after winning six matches this season, whereas Delhi is in a tough spot after losing six matches so far.
GT and DC have played only two matches against each other with GT winning both.
The game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed live on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
