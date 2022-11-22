India Wins T20 Series Against New Zealand After Rain Washes Out 3rd T20
Team India won the Sterling Reserve Cup T20 series 1-0 after rains forced match officials to call it a tie.
New Zealand won the toss and they decided to bat first.
Batsmen Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips scored 59 and 54 runs respectively and helped New Zealand to get to the 160 mark in the first innings.
Bowlers Mohd. Siraj and Arshdeep Singh were in the limelight as each of them took 4 wickets.
Siraj was the Man Of The Match in the 3rd T20I.
Rains took place during India's run-chase, ultimately forcing umpires to draw the match, confirming India's series victory.
