FIFA Prohibits Players From Wearing Rainbow Armbands During World Cup 2022 Matches
FIFA has prohibited seven European teams from wearing "OneLove" armbands during their World Cup 2022 campaign, threatening players with issuing yellow cards against them upon violation.
Captains of seven European teams, namely England, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales earlier decided on wearing the "OneLove" armbands during their FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar.
The "OneLove" rainbow armband was supposed to be worn by the seven UEFA team captains to support LGBTQ+ rights and stand in solidary with the community in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
As an alternative to the "OneLove" armband, FIFA launched its own "No Discrimination" captain's armband campaign to promote different causes for each round of match, reported Al Jazeera.
FIFA also ordered the Belgian FA to remove the word "LOVE" printed on their away jersey, two days before their first World Cup 2022 match against Canada.