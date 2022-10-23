T20 World Cup: India Beat Pakistan In Last Over Thriller With Virat Kohli's Stunner Innings
Virat Kohli's 82 of 53 balls against Pakistan in Melbourne helped India beat cricket rivals Pakistan in the last-ball-thriller match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
India won the toss and chose to field first. Pakistan lost Babar and Rozwan's wicket early on in the match putting the tea in a tight spot.
However, Iftikhar took control and hit a half-century off 34 balls. He built a strong partnership with Shan Masood and helped Pakistan score 159 runs.
Shaheen Shah gave Pakistan a decent start after he got KL Rahul in the second over. India lost quick wickets till Kohli stepped on the crease.
Kohli also became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. With a few weak overs from Haris Rauf and Nawaz, Pakistan lost the control that it had managed to gain over the match.
One free-hit following a no-ball and a couple of wides further turned the tables in India's favour even though Nawaz dismissed Pandya in the final over.
It was Ashwin who hit the winning shot for India after Pandya's dismissal when the team needed to make one run off the last ball of the match.
