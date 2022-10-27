India Beat Netherlands By 56 Runs, Suryakumar Yadav Lifts Player Of The Match Title
India beat the Netherlands by 56 runs in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup series in Australia today.
India won the toss and opted to bat first. India's batting lineup, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, led the team to set a score of 179/2 in 20 overs.
Indian bowlers kept the Netherlands team under pressure as Arshdeep, Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar took quick wickets for India. Netherlands managed to make 123 runs by the end of the last over.
Yadav was declared player of the match for hitting 51 off 25 balls.
